After the Australia T20I series, the Indian cricket team will embark on a tough Tour of South Africa. the country is always a difficult place to Tour. The Indian cricket team will play three ODIs, three T20Is and three Tests. This will be one of the first times that the Indian cricket team will be led by three different captains in the three formats. Rohit Sharma will lead in the Test series while KL Rahul will take over in the ODIs. Suryakumar Yadav will be the India captain in the T20I series.

The white-ball side bears a distinct look as most youngsters have been given a chance. In that respect, it's a fresh approach by the BCCI selectors.

"I am not at all surprised that the selectors have picked three different teams. Pretty much everyone's name has come. There might be hardly any player who is there or thereabouts whose name is not there," Ashish Nehra was quoted as saying by Times Now to JioCinema.

The former Indian cricket team fast bowler, also associated with Gujarat Titans as coach, went on to say that Bhuvneshwar Kumar was one bowler who could have got a look-in keeping in mind the conditions in South Africa.

"Only one name comes to my mind, because you are going to South Africa, and you have picked a lot of fast bowlers, and that name is Bhuvneshwar Kumar. I understand that you have other new-ball options, you have Arshdeep Singh, and Mukesh Kumar is playing," Nehra added.

"However, if you see all the options, Bhuvneshwar Kumar is an experienced bowler who I would say is still doing well. The selectors should keep an eye on him. They shouldn't forget him, especially when you talk about T20 and 50-over formats," Nehra said.

India's squad for Tests: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), KL Rahul (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Mohd. Shami*, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Prasidh Krishna.

India's squad for 3 T20Is: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Deepak Chahar.

India's squad for 3 ODIs: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Rajat Patidar, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (C)(wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar.