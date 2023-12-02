The experienced duo of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane were both not included as the Indian cricket team squad was announced for the upcoming Test series against South Africa. The squad included youngster Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal instead with most of the other major players retaining the spots. Former Indian cricket team skipper Sourav Ganguly was asked about the decision taken by the selection panel and he believes that it is time to give chances to new talent. He pointed out that the sports does not remain with someone forever and although both Rahane and Pujara have served the national side well, it is time for new batters to prove their mettle.

"At some point of time you have to play new talents. It happens, there is enormous talent in India and the team has to progress. Pujara and Rahane had enormous success for India, sport doesn't remain with you forever," Ganguly said at the sidelines of an event.

"You cannot be there forever, it will happen to everyone. I must thank them what they have done for Indian cricket and selectors want fresh faces, so that's the way it is."

Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara have been long-serving servants of India in Tests. In 85 matches in the longest format, Ajinkya Rahane has 5077 runs at an average of 38.46.

He last played a Test match in July in West Indies. Cheteshwar Pujara has so far played 103 Tests and scored 7195 runs at an average of 43.60. He last played a Test in June against Australia.

According to news agency PTI, Ajinkya Rahane, who scored 89 in the World Test Championship final, has probably played his last Test along with Chesteshwar Pujara.

"The two slots that Rahane and Pujara had now belong to KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer. Also, Gill will bat in the middle order and Yashashvi will get a long rope," PTI quoted a source as saying.

India's squad for SA Tests:Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), KL Rahul (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Mohd. Shami*, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Prasidh Krishna.