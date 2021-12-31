Virat Kohli's poor run of form with the bat has continued in South Africa, with the Indian Test skipper managing scores of 35 and 18 in the two innings of the Boxing Day Test in Centurion. While India sealed a comprehensive 113-run win over the Proteas on the final day of the opening Test on Thursday, Kohli's inability to recover his magic touch with the bat remained one of the talking points. In the post-match show on Star Sports, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar was asked to weigh in on Kohli's struggles with the bat.

Gavaskar said the Indian Test captain should give a call to Sachin Tendulkar. Batting great Gavaskar recalled India's 2003-04 tour of Australia when Tendulkar hit an unbeaten double century in the first innings of the fourth and final Test in Sydney.

Tendulkar also hit an unbeaten fifty in the second innings of that match to end his own poor run of form. The match would end in a draw and the series finished level at 1-1.

Gavaskar said that Tendulkar, like Kohli, had the tendency to chase deliveries outside of off stump that he managed to curb in Sydney.

“Going back to Kohli, it would be fantastic if he calls Sachin Tendulkar up to wish him a happy new year. And during that talk, if he can maybe just check with him how he curbed his offside shots in the year 2003-04 against Australia,” Gavaskar said.

“He was getting out caught in the covers or caught behind, and then in that fourth Test match, he decided he's not going to play in the covers. He was only playing maybe mid-off or straighter and on the on side; and what did he end up with? 241 not out in the first innings and 60-something not out (60*) in the second innings,” he added.

“Just maybe wishing him happy new year and maybe just picking him brains, asking him how he did it, might help him as well.”