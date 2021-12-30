Virat Kohli-led Team India made light work of the remaining six South African wickets on Day 5 as the visitors registered an emphatic 113-run win against the hosts at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. The win gave India a 1-0 lead in the three-match series as they aim for a historic maiden series triumph against the Proteas in their den. A disappointing day for South Africa saw them add only 97 runs on the final day as they went on to lose six wickets in the process.

Strong reactions came in from all quarters of the cricket community, congratulating Team India on the win.

Jay Shah sent in his wishes and wrote:

"Congratulations to #TeamIndia on a fabulous victory at Centurion despite a day being washed out due to rain. 2021 has been a phenomenal year with many famous away Test wins in Brisbane, Lord's, and The Oval."

Congratulations to #TeamIndia on a fabulous victory at Centurion despite a day being washed out due to rain.



2021 has been a phenomenal year with many famous away Test wins in Brisbane, Lord's, and The Oval. — Jay Shah (@JayShah) December 30, 2021

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra congratulated the Indian team and hoped that they go onto to conquer the series as well.

"Centurion Conquered. In 3.5 days. Let's convert this start into the first ever Test series win in South Africa."

Centurion Conquered. In 3.5 days. Let's convert this start into the first ever Test series win in South Africa. #SAvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 30, 2021

Cricket commentator and analyst, Harsha Bhogle credited Virat Kohli and stressed on the "good" seam attack that India possess currently.

"Further confirmation that this is as good a seam attack as any going. The bowlers have been magnificent but Kohli deserves credit too for nurturing pace. Under him, India has bowled to win both, at home and away."

Further confirmation that this is as good a seam attack as any going. The bowlers have been magnificent but Kohli deserves credit too for nurturing pace. Under him, India has bowled to win both, at home and away — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 30, 2021

Ex-Team India player Parthiv Patel also sent in his wishes for sending the nation a "new year gift".

Promoted

"I don't remember team chasing 250 plus against india so it was always question of rain saving South Africa. Congratulations Team India for the new year gift!#SAvsIND #CricketTwitter."

I don't remember team chasing 250 plus against india so it was always question of rain saving South Africa. Congratulations Team India for the new year gift!#SAvsIND #CricketTwitter — parthiv patel (@parthiv9) December 30, 2021

Cricket expert Ayaz Memon also highlighted the skilfull performance by the visiting side and their efforts to claim a Test win in centurion.

"Superb clean up job by India after lunch. Was getting to be close what with Bacuma batting so well. Ultimately, India's consistently aggressive approach paid off. Terrific performances by Shami and Bumrah in both innings. But before that came Rahul's century. Decisive factor IMO."

Superb clean up job by India after lunch. Was getting to be close what with Bacuma batting so well. Ultimately, India's consistently aggressive approach paid off. Terrific performances by Shami and Bumrah in both innings. But before that came Rahul's century. Decisive factor IMO — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) December 30, 2021

The second Test starts from January 3 at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.