IND vs SA 1st Test Day 5 Live Score Updates: India Look To Push For A Win On Final Day
India vs South Africa 1st Test Live Score: India aim to take the rest of the six wickets with their eye set on taking a 1-0 lead in Centurion.
IND vs SA 1st Test Day 1 Score Updates: Jasprit Bumrah will be a crucial asset for India.© AFP
India vs South Africa 1st Test Day 5 Live Score Updates: Team India will aim to push for a win to take a crucial 1-0 lead in the three-match Test series against South Africa at the SuperSport Park In Centurion. South Africa ended Day 4 at 94/4, still needing 211 more runs to win. India, on the other hand, were put in firm control by the pacers once again. Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj combined to claim the four wickets that fell right before the end of day's play on Wednesday. If weather permits, an intriguing final day could be on the cards. (LIVE SCORECARD)
India vs South Africa 1st Test Day 5 Live Score Updates From SuperSport Park In Centurion
1st Test, Freedom Trophy, 2021/22, Dec 26, 2021
Day 4 | Stumps
SA
197&94/4 (40.5)
IND
327&174
SuperSport Park, Centurion
India won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 2.3
% chance to win
IND 58%
Draw 29%
SA 13%
Batsman
Dean Elgar
52 (122)
Bowler
Jasprit Bumrah
22/2 (11.5)
Mohammed Siraj
25/1 (11)
- 12:41 (IST)Centurion Weather Report For Day 5After Day 2 being marred by rain, the crucial final day can also be affected by the weather in CenturionAs per AccuWeather.com, the weather can be "mostly cloudy with a couple of thunderstorms this afternoon"The probability of precipitation is expected around 65 per cent while the probability of thunderstorms is around 39 per cent
- 12:38 (IST)Hello and welcome to Day 5 of the 1st SA vs IND Test !Hello and welcome to the Live Blog of Day 5 of the first Test between South Africa and India at the SuperSport Park in CenturionThe match is well poised as India need six wickets for a win while the home team are in need of 211 more runs to winThe Virat Kohli-led Team India will rely again on the expertise of their pacers to get them the much-needed wicketsHowever, all of this will only be possible if the weather permits.So lets keep our fingers crossed and stay tuned for some Live action !
