Chasing a stiff target of over 300 runs can be tricky for any opposition on the fourth innings of a Test match, but it does pose an even bigger challenge when the weather reports display a grim forecast. A similar scenario is laid down for both South Africa and India as the match heads into a deciding day at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. The match is well poised with South Africa chasing a 305-run target and India in need of six more wickets to win the match, however, rain gods may well play spoilsport according to the Centurion forecast.

As per AccuWeather.com, the precipitation levels are expected to rise with each passing hour and session on the final day. According to them, the weather can be "mostly cloudy with a couple of thunderstorms this afternoon".

The probability of precipitation is expected around 65 per cent while the probability of thunderstorms is around 39 per cent.

This may pose a threat to the match producing a result. Indian bowlers can make use of the weather conditions and will aim to take quick wickets in order to push for a win.

The home team, on the other hand, will aim to take the game session by session if the weather permits. Batting, however, can turn a bit tricky under overcast conditions.

Promoted

At Stumps on Day 4, South Africa needed 211 more runs to win with six wickets in hand.

Indian pacers Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami bowled a lethal spell each to claim four important wickets towards the end of the day.