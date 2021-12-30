Jasprit Bumrah was in top form on Day 4 of the ongoing first Test match against South Africa in Centurion as he bagged two wickets with sensational deliveries. The Proteas were left reeling at 94 for four and needing 211 runs on Day 5, with Dean Elgar (52) holding fort at one end. The hosts once again had a top-order collapse with Mohammed Shami taking the wicket of Aiden Markram before Mohammed Siraj removed Keegan Petersen. Meanwhile, Bumrah registered the dismissals of Rassie van der Dussen and Keshav Maharaj. His first dismissal of the innings took place in the 37th over with van der Dussen on the crease. Receiving a good length delivery, the batter tried to evade it but the ball ended up moving in sharply to hit his off stump. Van der Dussen could only register 11 runs off 65 balls.

His second dismissal took place in the final delivery of the day. The 28-year-old sent a fantastic yorker on leg, which came angling in from outside off. Maharaj was aimless in his reaction and saw the ball go past him and hit the stumps. Maharaj, who was sent in as the nightwatchman by the hosts, could only muster eight runs off 19 balls.

Other than his two wickets on Day 4, Bumrah had also registered two dismissals during South Africa's first innings. The Indian bowling department will be hoping to keep up the pressure and prevent South Africa from gathering any momentum on Day 5.