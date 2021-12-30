India pacer Mohammed Shami was in fantastic bowling form during South Africa's first innings in the ongoing first Test match in Centurion. The bowler reached a personal milestone of 200 Test wickets and also bagged a five-wicket haul. He followed it up with another wicket during South Africa's second innings on Day 4. Speaking on his YouTube channel, former cricketer Aakash Chopra joined a long queue of fans and experts praising Shami and called his wrist position the best in the world. "Mohammed Shami's wrist position isn't the best in the world? I think it is", he said.

"I have seen many players. About wrist position, what I am trying to say is, that means that the seam won't wobble. I mean, what a bowler!"

Chopra also went on to add that despite not having played any cricket after the T20 World Cup, Shami has been perfect with his deliveries.

"About South Africa's bowlers, we are talking that they are little bit cold as they haven't played cricket for quite some time and weren't getting line or length. Even Shami hasn't played since the T20 World Cup. The last Test match against England, he played. Whenever he bowls, he delivers at the kind of spot where batters think should they play it or leave it. He asks so many questions from them that he ends up taking a lot of wickets", he stated.

Chopra lavished further praise on the 31-year-old and also made a big comparison with Dale Steyn and James Anderson.

"His wrist sends such amazing deliveries. We have seen everyone's wrist getting bad at one point or other. Even the great Dale Steyn and even Jimmy Anderson", he said.

"But for Shami, I have never seen his wrist go bad."

"His backspin is very beautiful."

"Mohammed Shami is one of the finest at this point of time", he further added.

Shami's five-wicket haul included Aiden Markram (13), Keegan Petersen (15), Temba Bavuma (52), Wiaan Mulder (12) and Kagiso Rabada (25). Meanwhile, he dismissed Aiden Markram (1) on Day 4 during the second innings.

The hosts ended Day 4 at 94 for four and need 211 runs on the final day, with Dean Elgar (52) set to resume batting.