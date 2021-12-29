India pacer Mohammed Shami on Sunday took his 200th wicket in Test cricket. He achieved the feat after dismissing Kagiso Rabada on Day 3 of the ongoing first Test of the three-match series against South Africa at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. He is only the 5th India pacer to take 200 or more wickets in longest format of the game. Shami took his sixth five-for in Test cricket as India bowled out South Africa for 197, and took a first innings lead of 130 runs on Tuesday.

After Shami took his 200th Test wicket, the cricketing fraternity took to Twitter and lauded the Indian fast bowler on reaching the milestone.

Here's how the world reacted to Shami taking 200 Test wicket:

"After a fabulous innings from Rahul on Day 1,an outstanding display of seam bowling from Shami. 5 wkts and a great way to get to 200 Test Wickets. With his fine spell, India take a commanding 130 run lead. Wishing for the batsman to capitalise & set a big target for South Africa," former India batter and National Cricket Academy (NCA) chief VVS Laxman wrote on Twitter.

"Shabash Sultan of Bengal @MdShami11. Dekh ke maza aah gaya. Biryani. Doh din ke baad. Mehnat ka Phal. God bless," former India head coach Ravi Shastri captioned a few pictures of Shami.

"Sensational Shami. What an incredible feat to pick 200 Test wickets in just 55 games," former India batter Aakash Chopra wrote on Twitter.

"What a champion spell. #Shami. 200 wickets. Didn't let India miss Bumrah today. Love watching him bowl," senior cricket analyst Harsha Bhogle tweeted.

"No matter where you freeze the frame, that seam position will be upright. Congratulations on 200 Test wickets to one of the best in the business," former India batter Wasim Jaffer wrote for Shami.

"Well done @MdShami11 #200testwickets well bowled," Harbhajan Singh, who recently announced his retirement, wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, India lost the wicket of Mayank Agarwal just ahead of Stumps on Day 3 with Marco Jensen providing the Proteas with the early breakthrough.

India will resume play on Day 4 at 16 for one with KL Rahul and nightwatchman Shardul Thakur in the middle.

Earlier, India scored 327 in the first innings, thanks to Rahul's 123, his seventh hundred in Test cricket