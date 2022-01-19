Rassie van der Dussen and Temba Bavuma became only the second pair of South Africa batters to register a partnership of more than 200 runs in an ODI match against India when they stitched together 204 runs for the fourth wicket to help the Proteas recover from a poor start in the opening ODI in Paarl on Wednesday. Van der Dussen joined Bavuma at the crease with the hosts struggling at a score of 68/3 after winning the toss and opting to bat first. Both the batters scored centuries -- Bavuma posted 110 while van der Dussen remained unbeaten on 129 -- to help South Africa post a commanding total of 296/4 from their 50 overs.

The previous South African duo to post a partnership of more than 200 runs in an ODI match against India was the pair of Herschelle Gibbs and Gary Kirsten in Kochi in 2000.

Bavuma and van der Dussen's partnership was also the highest for the fourth wicket for South Africa in an ODI against India.

Jasprit Bumrah (2/48) was the stand out bowler for India in an otherwise ordinary bowling effort.

South Africa opted to bat on a slow surface at Boland Park. The white ball did a bit early on with both Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar getting to move it off the pitch as well as in the air.

After an inaccurate first over, the usually accurate Bumrah got his act together and had opener Janneman Malan (6) caught behind with an outswinger. Expecting an incoming ball, Malan was caught on the crease with his loose push taking the outside edge. South Africa struggled to 39 for one in 10 overs with Indian bowlers restricting the flow of runs.

Quinton de Kock (27 off 41), playing his first game since announcing his Test retirement, and Bavuma found the going tough with ball not coming on to the bat.

De Kock perished while trying to break the shackles. Ashwin, featuring in his first ODI since June 2017, found de Kock's stumps with a slider as the opener went for a cut shot.

It became 68 for three in the 18th over when Aiden Markram got run out from a direct hit by Venkatesh Iyer after he went for a single that was not for the taking.

At that stage, it seemed South Africa would find it tough to get past 200 but a fighting stand between Dussen and Bavuma changed the course of the innings.

