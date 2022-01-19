South Africa vs India 1st ODI 2022 Live Score Updates: After opting to bat, South Africa lost their opener Janneman Malan early in the fifth over of the first ODI against India at the Boland Park In Paarl against India. Jasprit Bumrah was the wicket-taker and he along Bhuvneshwar Kumar have bowled well so far. After a disappointing Test series loss despite taking lead post the first Test match, Team India will look to make amends. In the absence of regular limited-overs skipper Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul will lead the Indian squad for the first time in ODIs. All-rounder Venkatesh Iyer is making his debut for Team India in the ODI format. All eyes will again be on former skipper Virat Kohli as he tries to fit in purely as a batter in the national side. South Africa, on the other side, will aim to make most of the home conditions and deny India in the shorter format as well. (LIVE SCORECARD)

India Playing XI: KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

South Africa Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma (c), David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi

