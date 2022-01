Ahead of the series opener at the Boland Park in Paarl, Rahul said Venkatesh Iyer, who burst onto the scene with a breakthrough season for the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2021's Dubai leg, is being looked at as a sixth bowler

Skipper KL Rahul in the pre-match virtual press conference on Tuesday:





"Yes, Venkatesh Iyer has been very exciting since the time he has played for KKR in the IPL and then he joined us for the T20 series against New Zealand and he did well."





"We are trying to develop Venkatesh (as the sixth bowling option) and we will give him that chance. He has done decently and he gives us that option as the sixth bowler."