India vs South Africa 1st ODI Live Score: Jasprit Bumrah Strikes Early After South Africa Elect To Bat
South Africa vs India 1st ODI 2022 Live Score Updates: After opting to bat, South Africa lost their opener Janneman Malan early in the fifth over of the first ODI against India at the Boland Park In Paarl against India. Jasprit Bumrah was the wicket-taker and he along Bhuvneshwar Kumar have bowled well so far. After a disappointing Test series loss despite taking lead post the first Test match, Team India will look to make amends. In the absence of regular limited-overs skipper Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul will lead the Indian squad for the first time in ODIs. All-rounder Venkatesh Iyer is making his debut for Team India in the ODI format. All eyes will again be on former skipper Virat Kohli as he tries to fit in purely as a batter in the national side. South Africa, on the other side, will aim to make most of the home conditions and deny India in the shorter format as well. (LIVE SCORECARD)
India Playing XI: KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal
South Africa Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma (c), David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi
- 14:26 (IST)Boundary On The Last Ball!Bumrah to Bavuma, FOUR to end the over. Good over for India FOUR runs and a wicket.SA vs IND Live Score: South Africa 23/1 (5 overs)
- 14:22 (IST)Bumrah Removes Malan!First wicket and its the vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah who has given India the breakthrough. Good catch by Pant.Janneman Malan c Pant b Bumrah 6(10) (4s-1)SA vs IND Live Score: South Africa 19/1 (4.2 overs)
- 14:17 (IST)Excellent Timing From Malan!Bhuvneshwar to Malan, backfoot punch and FOUR!! Excellent timing from Malan and field was far away to stop the ball.SA vs IND Live Score: South Africa 18/0
- 14:15 (IST)de Kock Hits FOUR!Bumrah to de Kock, FOUR!! Good shot from the opener to the point. South Africa are off to a good start.SA vs IND Live Score: South Africa 14/0 (3 overs)
- 14:06 (IST)First Boundary Came As Byes!Bumrah to de Kock, FOUR, byes. Poor length from Bumrah!! Bonus runs for South Africa.SA vs IND Live Score: South Africa 5/0
- 14:00 (IST)Chahal, Ashwin Playing Together For First Time!This is for the very first time in any format that Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal are playing together.SA vs IND Live Score: South Africa 0/0 (0 overs)
- 13:32 (IST)Toss - SA win toss, Temba Bavuma opts to bat in 1st ODITeam Bavuma has won the toss and elected to bat in the first ODIVenkatesh Iyer is set to make his debut for Team India in ODIs
- 12:57 (IST)BCCI posted Team India's pics from the training session ahead of the 1st ODI vs SAVirat Kohli on Tuesday posted photos from a net session that the Indian team had at Paarl, ahead of the first ODI against South Africa
January 18, 2022
- 12:53 (IST)Kagiso Rabada was released from the SA squad for the 3-match ODI series!South Africa did not name a replacement for Rabada but asked George Linde, who was a part of the Test squad to stay back with the ODI as an extra spin-bowling option
- 12:50 (IST)Venkatesh Iyer could make the cut for the first ODI vs SA today, KL Rahul hintedAhead of the series opener at the Boland Park in Paarl, Rahul said Venkatesh Iyer, who burst onto the scene with a breakthrough season for the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2021's Dubai leg, is being looked at as a sixth bowlerSkipper KL Rahul in the pre-match virtual press conference on Tuesday:"Yes, Venkatesh Iyer has been very exciting since the time he has played for KKR in the IPL and then he joined us for the T20 series against New Zealand and he did well.""We are trying to develop Venkatesh (as the sixth bowling option) and we will give him that chance. He has done decently and he gives us that option as the sixth bowler."
- 12:47 (IST)Sanjay Manjrekar had a few surprises lined up when he picked his probable India Final XIFormer India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar had a couple of surprise inclusions in his probable Team India XI for the first ODI against South Africa scheduled to be played at Boland Park in Paarl on Wednesday
- 12:45 (IST)Hello and Welcome to the 1st ODI between SA and India from PaarlHello and welcome to the Live Blog of the first ODI between India and South Africa set to be played at the Boland Park in PaarlTeam India will look to make amends after losing the Test seriesIn the absence of regular limited-overs skipper Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul will lead the Indian squad for the first time in ODIsAll eyes will again be on former skipper Virat Kohli as he tries to fit in purely as a batter in the national sideSouth Africa, on the other side, will aim to make most of the home conditions and deny India in the shorter format as wellIndia Squad: KL Rahul (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Navdeep Saini, Suryakumar YadavSouth Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Janneman Malan, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Sisanda Magala, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dwaine Pretorius, Aiden Markram, Zubayr Hamza, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen
#TeamIndia all set and raring to go for the 1st ODI #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/rfIMTxVZ2q— BCCI (@BCCI) January 19, 2022