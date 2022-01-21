South Africa lost a golden opportunity to pile on the pressure on India in the second ODI in Paarl on Friday when they missed a run-out opportunity after a mix-up between Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul. The incident took place on the final delivery of the 15th over when Pant was on strike with Keshav Maharaj bowling his third over of the match. Pant stroked the ball to midwicket but decided against taking a run after initially taking a step forward. Rahul, however, immediately sprinted from the other end and saw himself standing at the same end as Pant. Rahul seemed to have given up on his wicket but received a massive reprieve as South Africa made a complete mess of the opportunity to run out the Indian stand-in captain.

South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma was the fielder at midwicket and, sensing the opportunity to send Rahul back to the pavilion, immediately threw the ball at the bowler's end.

Maharaj, however, failed to grab the ball and it raced towards deep cover, giving Rahul the chance to run back to the non-striker's end.

Rahul continued to add runs after the lifeline as India looked on course to post a big total at the Boland Park. He was eventually dismissed for 55 runs.

Earlier in the day, Rahul, who is captaining India in the absence of the injured Rohit Sharma, won the toss and opted to bat first.

India trail the three-match series 0-1, having lost the opening ODI by 31 runs on Wednesday. South Africa posted 296/4 batting first on Wednesday after centuries from Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen. India could only muster 265/8 in response.