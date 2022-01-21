"Beautiful Feeling To Back Back In Indian Side": Shikhar Dhawan

"It was a beautiful feeling to be back in the Indian side, looking forward to do well and win the game. It's more of an Asian wicket, less bounce and it was turning as well. We knew we had to built partnerships and take it deep and it won't be easier for the new batters coming in. It is very important to take wickets in the middle overs and that's part of the learning, you come with new plans and at the same time we lost too many wickets and especially on these sort of tracks it is important to build partnerships. Just need to do the basics well and we hope we are gonna do that today, said Shikhar Dhawan in pre-match show as quoted by Cricbuzz.