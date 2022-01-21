India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Live Score: KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan Eye Good Start After India Opt To Bat
India vs South Africa, 2nd ODI, Live Score: After opting to bat, Indian openers are off to a good start against South Africa in the second ODI at the Boland Park in Paarl.
India vs South Africa, 2nd ODI, Live Score: After opting to bat, Indian openers are off to a good start against South Africa in the second ODI at the Boland Park in Paarl. India are playing with an unchanged side but South Africa made one change as they rested Marco Jansen and brought in Sisanda Magala in their playing XI. South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen scored centuries as the Proteas registered a 31-run win against the KL Rahul-led India in the first ODI on Wednesday. Indian bowlers leaked runs heavily while Indian batters, barring Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli, failed to impress. It will be interesting to see whether India will make some changes to their playing XI or not. South Africa lead the three-match series 1-0. (LIVE SCORECARD)
India Playing XI: KL Rahul (capt.), Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal
South Africa XI: Temba Bavuma (capt), Rassie van der Dussen, Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram, Jaaneman Malan, David Miller, Andile Phehlulwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Sisanda Magala, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi
Here are the Live Updates of India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Straight From the Boland Park in Paarl
- 14:19 (IST)Brilliant Shot From Rahul For A Boundary!Magala to Rahul, brilliant shot to the point area for a boundary. Rahul hits his first boundary of the match. India are off to a good start.IND vs SA Live Score: India 25/0
- 14:17 (IST)Dhawan Takes Charge!Ngidi to Dhawan, boundary to end the third over and again its in the opener hits in his favourite area.IND vs SA Live Score: India 21/0 (3 overs)
- 14:12 (IST)Big Over For India!15 runs from the second over. India are off to a steady start and Dhawan is continuing from where he left in the first game.IND vs SA Live Score: India 16/0 (2 overs)
- 14:10 (IST)First Boundary Of The Match!Magala to Dhawan, FOUR to mid-wicket. This is Dhawan's strength. Good shot from the opener.IND vs SA Live Score: India 7/0
- 14:06 (IST)Just 1 Run From 1st Over!Just a single from the first over. A tight over from Lungi Ngidi but Rahul had defended all the balls nicely.IND vs SA Live Score: India 1/0 (1 over)
- 14:02 (IST)Action Begins In Paarl!Indian openers are on the crease and they will be hoping to give a good start to the visitors. South Africa on the other hand will aim to get early wickets and put pressure on the Indian team. Lungi Ngidi will open the bowling attack for Proteas.IND vs SA Live Score: India 0/0 (0 over)
- 13:58 (IST)"Beautiful Feeling To Back Back In Indian Side": Shikhar Dhawan"It was a beautiful feeling to be back in the Indian side, looking forward to do well and win the game. It's more of an Asian wicket, less bounce and it was turning as well. We knew we had to built partnerships and take it deep and it won't be easier for the new batters coming in. It is very important to take wickets in the middle overs and that's part of the learning, you come with new plans and at the same time we lost too many wickets and especially on these sort of tracks it is important to build partnerships. Just need to do the basics well and we hope we are gonna do that today, said Shikhar Dhawan in pre-match show as quoted by Cricbuzz.
- 13:56 (IST)Teams Out For Anthems!The teams are out for the anthems. India anthem first followed by South Africa.
- 13:51 (IST)Gavaskar Questions KL Rahul's Decision Not To Bowl Venkatesh Iyer!While questioning KL Rahul's tactics, former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar said that Venkatesh should've gotten the opportunity to bowl against South Africa in the first ODI
- 13:40 (IST)PLAYING XI's ARE OUT!
- 13:32 (IST)INDIA WIN TOSS!India have won the toss and KL Rahul elects to bat first against South Africa in the second ODI.
- 13:13 (IST)TOSS AWAITS!The toss is less than 20 minutes away. Who do you think will win the toss?
- 13:09 (IST)HELLO AND WELCOME!Good Afternoon! Hello and welcome to our Live coverage of the second ODI between India and South Africa from the Boland Park in Paarl.