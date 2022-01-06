The fourth day's play of the ongoing second Test at the Wanderers in Johannesburg was delayed further on Thursday after the opening session was washed out due to rain. In the chase of 240, South Africa were 118/2 at the end of Day 3, with skipper Dean Elgar holding fort at one end with an unbeaten score of 46. The Proteas skipper batted brilliantly and stood like a rock against the Indian bowling attack in the second innings. He was also part of two good partnerships. Elgar added 47 runs for the first wicket with Aiden Markram, followed by a 46-run stand for the second wicket with Keegan Petersen.

West Indies pace great Ian Bishop took to Twitter to laud Elgar for his knock and said that openers like Elgar and Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne should be appreciated more for their approach to Test cricket in the last few years.

"Have no idea how South Africa are 114 for 2 on that (pitch.) We've got to start appreciating Dean Elgar and Dimuth Karunaratne more. Two of test cricket's most understated, but bloody minded openers of the last few years. [sic]," Bishop tweeted minutes before stumps on Day 3.

Weve got to start appreciating Dean Elgar and Dimuth Karunaratne more. Two of test crickets most understated, but bloody minded openers of the last few years. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) January 5, 2022

Elgar also batted well in the first innings but failed to convert a good start to a big score. He had played 120 balls for his 28-run knock in the first innings.

India have never won a Test series in South Africa but have a good opportunity this time as the visitors lead the three-match Test series 1-0 against South Africa.