India vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 4 Live: Inclement Weather Delays Play
IND vs SA, 2nd Test, Day 4 Live Score Updates: South Africa need 122 runs to win the match against India in Johannesburg. Start of play has been delayed due to inclement weather.
IND vs SA Live Score 2nd Test, Day 4: Having been set a 240-run target, South Africa need 122 runs against India on Day 4 of the ongoing second Test match in Johannesburg. Start of play has been delayed due to inclement weather in the area. Dean Elgar (46*) and Rassie van der Dussen (11*) will resume batting for the Proteas who wrapped up Day 3 at 118 for two. South Africa put in a good start in their second innings but lost the wickets of Aiden Markram and Keegan Petersen on Day 3. The duo played T20-like knocks which could have a huge impact on the result. Markram smashed 31 runs off 38 balls before losing his wicket to Shardul Thakur. Meanwhile, Petersen slammed 28 runs off 44 balls and was eventually dismissed by Ravichandran Ashwin. Initially, half-centuries from Cheteshwar Pujara (53) and Ajinkya Rahane (58) helped India post 266 in their second innings, setting a target of 122 runs. The Proteas pace attack were in top form with Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen registering three-wicket hauls. On Day 4, the Indian bowling department will be aiming for quick wickets in the first session and turn the tide towards their side. Meanwhile, the Proteas batters will be hoping to soak the pressure and not lose wickets cheaply. (Live Scorecard)
- 13:29 (IST)Weather update!The covers are still on at the Wanderers Stadium and its still drizzling! The wind has slowed down but it could take some time for the day to start!
- 13:20 (IST)The match has been delayed!Day 4 has been delayed due to rain!
DAY 4 | START DELAYED
Inclement weather had brought about a delayed start to Day 4 fo the 2nd Betway Test at Imperial Wanderers
- 13:16 (IST)It's raining!It's drizzling at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. Will the play be delayed? It hasn't been confirmed yet.
The Wanderers under a cloud cover at the moment
It is drizzling here on Day
We will be back with LIVE updates
- 12:54 (IST)All eyes on Shardul Thakur!Shardul Thakur built on his form from the first innings and dismissed Aiden Markram on Day 3. The pacer picked his maiden five-wicket haul during the first innings and went on to add two more wickets to his tally.
- 12:39 (IST)South Africa need 122 runs!India were bowled out for 266 in their second innings, setting a target of 240 runs. South Africa wrapped up Day 3 at 118 for two and need more 122 runs on Day 4. Dean Elgar (46*) and Rassie van der Dussen (11*) will resume batting for the hosts.
- 12:37 (IST)Hello and good afternoon everyone!Hello and good afternoon everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of Day 4 of the ongoing second Test match between India and South Africa in Johannesburg. Stay tuned for some exciting cricket folks!