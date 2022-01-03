South Africa's efforts of making a good start with the bat after dismissing India for 202 on day 1 of the 2nd Test in Johannesburg suffered a huge setback when opening batter Aiden Markram was dismissed for just 7 runs by India's in-form paceman Mohammed Shami. Shami bowled at the perfect line and length to trap Markram in front of the wicket.

Markram has been desperately searching for runs after failing in both innings of the first Test at Centurion and his dry patch continued in his first outing at Johannesburg too.

Shami, who completed 200 Test wickets in the first match of the series and completed the match with 8 wickets, bowled the perfect delivery to a batter who looks out of form.

Watch Video: Shami traps Markram LBW in 2nd India vs South Africa Test

Markram asked his captain Dean Elgar, if he should take the DRS but the non-striker was completely convinced, just like the umpire, that Markram was right in front of the wickets when the ball struck his pads.

Former India captain and batting legend Sunil Gavaskar mentioned in commentary that for a batter like Markram, who takes an off stump guard, it is very difficult to survive an LBW appeal if he misses the line of a straight ball.

India were earlier dismissed for 202 with Marco Jansen taking 4 wickets, while Kagiso Rabada and Duanne Olivier striking thrice for the hosts.

Stand-in captain KL Rahul scored 50, while Ashwin added a useful 46 down the order. Virat Kohli is out of the match due to an upper back spasm.