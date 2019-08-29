 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Shooting

Sanjeev Rajput Secures Olympic Quota With Silver In World Cup

Updated: 29 August 2019 23:51 IST

Sanjeev Rajput could have won the gold but for a poor last shot which saw him miss his second World Cup gold, after the one he had won in 2011.

Sanjeev Rajput Secures Olympic Quota With Silver In World Cup
Sanjeev Rajput shot 462.0 in the eight-man finals to finish second on the podium. © Twitter

Sanjeev Rajput on Thursday won the silver medal in men's 50m rifle 3 positions event of the World Cup in Rio de Janeiro, securing India's eight quota in shooting for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The 38-year-old shot 462.0 in the eight-man finals to finish second on the podium behind Petar Gorsa of Croatia (462.2). China's Zhang Changhong clinched the bronze.    

Sanjeev could have won the gold but for a poor last shot which saw him miss his second World Cup gold, after the one he had won in 2011, by a slender 0.2 point margin to Gorsa, who won the Olympic quota in air rifle.

Sanjeev had been denied a chance to compete in the Rio Olympics after his Olympic quota had been exchanged for a shotgun quota by the National Rifle Association of India.

Now, Sanjeev has joined India's other quota holders Anjum Moudgil, Apurvi Chandela, Saurabh Chaudhary, Rahi Sarnobat Abhishek Verma, Divyansh Singh Panwar and Manu Bhaker.

He had shot 392 in kneeling, 398 in prone and 390 in standing in the qualification phase, to emerge the second best, one point behind Zhang Changhong of China. Only five shooters were eligible to win Olympic quota in the final.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Shooting
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Sanjeev Rajput won the silver medal in men's 50m rifle 3 positions event
  • Rajput secured India's 8th quota in shooting for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics
  • A poor last shot which saw Rajput Sanjeev miss his 2nd World Cup gold
Related Articles
Elavenil Valarivan Wins Her Maiden World Cup Gold Medal 
Elavenil Valarivan Wins Her Maiden World Cup Gold Medal 
Gagan Narang Working Towards A "Miracle" For 5th Olympic Appearance
Gagan Narang Working Towards A "Miracle" For 5th Olympic Appearance
It
It's Too Early To Call For 2022 CWG Boycott: Sports Minister
"No Space" For Shooting, Says Commonwealth Games Chief Despite India
"No Space" For Shooting, Says Commonwealth Games Chief Despite India's Boycott Threat
NRAI Supports IOA Proposal To Boycott 2022 CWG For Shooting
NRAI Supports IOA Proposal To Boycott 2022 CWG For Shooting's Exclusion
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.