 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Shooting

Apurvi Chandela Wins Year's Second Women's 10m Air Rifle World Cup Gold

Updated: 26 May 2019 19:21 IST

It was a neck-and-neck battle between Apurvi and Wang, where the Apurvi Chandela was just 0.1 ahead as she shot a 10.4 to Wang's 10.3 to clinch the issue.

Apurvi Chandela Wins Year
In February, Apurvi Chandela won a gold in ISSF World Cup with a world record score. © Twitter

India's Apurvi Chandela continued her golden run of form, winning the women's 10m Air Rifle after a closely-fought contest on Sunday at the year's third International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Rifle/Pistol stage in Munich, Germany. The shooter from Jaipur shot a score of 251 in the final to outshine Wang Luyao of China, who shot 250.8, to settle for the silver medal. Another Chinese shooter, Xu Hong, finished third with a score of 229.4 in the final.

It was a neck-and-neck battle between Apurvi and Wang, where the Indian was just 0.1 ahead as she shot a 10.4 to Wang's 10.3 to clinch the issue.

This was Apurvi's second ISSF World Cup gold of the year followed by a world record score in New Delhi in February.

In the second Beijing leg she had finished just outside the medal bracket -- at fourth place. This was also Apurvi's career's fourth ISSF medal.

Another Indian in the fray today, Elavenil Valarivan also made it to the finals along with teammate Apurvi but narrowly missed out on a medal, finishing fourth.

She lost to eventual bronze medallist Xu Hong of China by just 0.1 points. After 20 shots in the 24-shot final, Xu edged out Elavenil 208.4 to 208.3.

Earlier, all three Indians in the 149-strong qualifying field had a solid start with Apurvi and Elavenil taking the top two spots with scores of 633 and 632.7 after 60-shots each.

Anjum Moudgil shot 628.9 to finish in 11th place, just 1.1 points outside the final qualifying score of 630.0. Indians had a good day at other events as well.

After the first round of qualifying in the women's 25m Pistol, Asian Games champion Rahi Sarnobat stood in second position with a score of 294.

A good rapid fire round on Monday and she can fancy her chances of winning a medal as well as an Olympic quota.

Manu Bhaker shot 289 and was a bit behind in 24th spot, while Chinki Yadav shot 276 to be in 95th place.

The two Tokyo 2020 Olympic quotas available on the day went to Laura-Georgeta Coman of Romania and 16-year old Hungarian Eszter Meszaros, who finished 5th and 6th respectively in the women's 10m air rifle, given the top four consisting of two Indians and two Chinese were not eligible.

India already has five quota places in Rifle and Pistol competitions. As a result they forfeited their right to quotas in the women's air rifle and men's 10m air pistol competitions, given they have already secured the maximum possible two quotas in these events.

Apurvi, Anjum, Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma and Divyansh Singh Panwar have secured quotas for the country so far.

India's other quota is in the men's 10m air rifle and thus the shooters would be eligible for only one quota.

Monday will witness three finals with six Tokyo quota places up for grabs.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Shooting
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Apurvi Chandela continued her golden run of form
  • Apurvi Chandela shattered the world record in February this year
  • Apurvi Chandela has already qualified for Tokyo Olympics
Related Articles
Apurvi Chandela Becomes World Number One In 10m Air Rifle ISSF Rankings
Apurvi Chandela Becomes World Number One In 10m Air Rifle ISSF Rankings
Shooters Heena Sidhu, Ankur Mittal Recommended For the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award
Shooters Heena Sidhu, Ankur Mittal Recommended For the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award
ISSF World Cup: India Top Medals Tally At Beijing Shooting World Cup
ISSF World Cup: India Top Medals Tally At Beijing Shooting World Cup
ISSF World Cup: Abhishek Verma Wins Gold In 10m Air Pistol, Secures Olympic Quota For India
ISSF World Cup: Abhishek Verma Wins Gold In 10m Air Pistol, Secures Olympic Quota For India
Divyansh Panwar, 16, Wins Silver Medal At Shooting World Cup, Secures Olympic Quota For India
Divyansh Panwar, 16, Wins Silver Medal At Shooting World Cup, Secures Olympic Quota For India
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Election News

"Every Father Wants It...": Ram Vilas Paswan On Son's Place In PM Cabinet

"Every Father Wants It...": Ram Vilas Paswan On Son's Place In PM Cabinet

PM Modi To Take Oath On Thursday At 7 pm

PM Modi To Take Oath On Thursday At 7 pm

Imran Khan Dials PM Modi, Congratulates Him On Election Victory

Imran Khan Dials PM Modi, Congratulates Him On Election Victory

Jagan Mohan Reddy Invites PM Modi For His Swearing-In On May 30

Jagan Mohan Reddy Invites PM Modi For His Swearing-In On May 30

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
ss