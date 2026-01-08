National shooting coach Ankush Bharadwaj has been booked by Haryana Police for allegedly sexually assaulting a 17-year-old national-level female shooter at a hotel in Faridabad. The action was taken following a detailed complaint filed by the athlete's family. An FIR was registered on Tuesday and an investigation is underway, including efforts to record statements from witnesses and secure CCTV footage. According to the FIR, the incident took place during a national-level shooting competition at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range in New Delhi. The complaint stated that Bharadwaj allegedly assaulted the shooter in a hotel room in Faridabad under the pretext of evaluating her performance.

The police have registered a case against him at the Women's Police Station, NIT Faridabad, under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Section 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

"Looking at the seriousness of the case, we have already asked the hotel administration to share all the CCTV camera footage of the day of the incident immediately to corroborate the allegations of the minor girl," Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad police, said.

The accused is among the 13 national pistol coaches appointed by the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI). He has been suspended following the allegations.

"Got to know through media. Till inquiry is made coach Ankush is suspended from all duties, will not be given any new assignment," NRAI secretary general Pawan Kumar Singh.

The FIR stated that the athlete was initially told to meet the coach in the lobby of the hotel, but later, she was pressured to go to the room under the pretext of a performance evaluation. It further alleged that the coach threatened to ruin her career and harm her family if the shooter told anyone about the incident. The athlete reportedly left the hotel in a state of shock and later informed her family. The family then lodged an official complaint with the police. According to reports, the athlete alleged that another female shooter had also faced similar behavior from the same coach.