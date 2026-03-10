Olympian Manu Bhaker topped the finals of women's 10m pistol event in the national selection trials T3 (Group A) which concluded on Tuesday. Trial two winner Sainyam finished second while Esha Singh secured the third spot in the eight-woman final. Manu, who squeezed into the finals as the last qualifier, maintained her lead from the end of the second series to finish on top with a total score of 246.1, which was a comfortable 4.2 points more than World Cup Final silver medallist Sainyam who finished with 241.9.

Asian Championship gold and World Championship bronze medallist Esha finished third with a score of 220.6.

Asian Games champion Palak Gulia finished fourth after a score of 200.2 followed by Anjali Choudhary, who hit 179.8. Surbhi Rao finished in sixth place with a score of 158.2 followed by Deaflympics medallist Pranjali Prashant Dhumal and Muskan, who scored 138.7 and 117.0 respectively, completing the top eight.

Esha had qualified for the final in top spot with a score of 580-21x followed by Surbhi Rao who shot 578-12x. Muskan qualified in third place after scoring 577-15x followed by Anjali Choudhary (575-19x), Sainyam (575-16x), Palak (574-14x) and Manu (574-11x).

The national squad will now start another coaching camp here from Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)