ISSF World Cup: Saurabh Chaudhary Wins 10m Air Pistol Gold

Saurabh Chaudhary, the 17-year-old sensation, made the country proud once again as he bagged a gold in the 10 metre Air Pistol category at the ISSF World Cup in Munich. The teenage broke his own world record of 245 by shooting 246.3 points in the final to take the top podium finish. It is the second gold medal at the ISSF World Cup 2019 for India after Apurvi Chandela clinched it on Sunday. Chaudhary had proved his mettle at World stage earlier when he bagged a gold at the World Cup in New Delhi, earlier this year. His impressive run also includes a gold medal in Youth Olympic Games (2018) and a gold in 2018 Asian Games.

He also holds the World record in 10m Air Pistol category for both senior and junior level.

