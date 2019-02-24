ISSF World Cup 2019: Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, Smashes World Record To Win Gold

India's 16-year-old shooter Saurabh Chaudhary won a gold medal in men's 10m Air Pistol event at the ongoing ISSF World Cup 2019 at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range in New Delhi on Sunday. It is India's second gold in the World Cup as Apurvi Chandela won the nation's first gold medal on Saturday. Saurabh, who won gold at the Youth Olympics last year, defeated Serbia's Damir Mikec to claim the gold with a world record score of 245. With the glory, he also assured himself an Olympic quota for Tokyo 2020.

Having assured himself of the gold early, Saurabh had his focus on the world record in the final shot. He also holds the world record in 10m air pistol event in the junior category.

Saurabh had dominated the final of the Youth Olympics in 2018, shooting 244.2 to finish on top of the podium ahead of South Korea's Sung Yunho (236.7).

At the Asian Airgun Championship in November last year, Saurabh continued his incredible run and claimed his fourth individual gold medal in as many months with a top finish in the 10m air pistol junior men's event.

