Story ProgressBack to home
ISSF World Cup: India Win Gold Medal In Women's Trap Team Event
India won the gold medal in women's Trap Team event at the ISSF World Cup on Sunday.
Shreyasi Singh was a part of the Indian women's Trap team.© Facebook
The Indian trio of Shreyasi Singh, Manisha Keer and Rajeshwari Kumari won the gold medal in the women's Trap Team event at the ongoing ISSF World Cup being held in New Delhi on Sunday. The Indian women's team outgunned the Kazakhstan trio 6-0 in the final to give the hosts their 14th gold medal at the shooting World Cup.
India have dominated the medals tally at the ISSF World Cup and the women's trap team gold was the 29th medal for the hosts. Next best, the USA, are way behind with a total of eight medals.
Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
More to follow...
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on India vs England Series, India vs England , live score and IPL Schedule 2021 . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.