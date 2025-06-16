The 36-member Indian contingent showcased a strong performance at the third 2025 ISSF World Cup in Munich, securing a total of four medals - two gold and two bronze. India finished an impressive third in the overall medal tally, trailing only the People's Republic of China and Norway, as per the Gun for Glory academy press release. Two-time Olympian Elavenil Valarivan, who trains at the Gun for Glory academy, opened India's medal account with a bronze in the women's 10m air rifle category, scoring 231.2. The 25-year-old also set a new national record during the qualification round of the same event, recording an exceptional score of 635.9.

Adding to India's bronze medal count, rifle shooter Sift Kaur Samra secured third place on the podium in the 50m rifle 3 positions event with a final score of 453.1. Nineteen-year-old Suruchi Singh, who previously won gold in both the Buenos Aires and Lima legs of the 2025 ISSF World Cup, claimed her third gold in Munich in the women's 10m air pistol event, achieving a score of 241.9. The formidable duo of Arjun Babuta and Arya Borse further contributed to India's gold medal collection, registering a dominant 17-7 victory over the Chinese team to finish atop the podium in the 10m air rifle mixed team event.

Another promising Gun for Glory athlete, Maddeneni Umamahesh, demonstrated his skill in the tournament, emerging as the only Indian athlete to rank within the top 8 in the qualification round for the men's 10m air rifle event, with a score of 632.3.

"We train every day with the dream of winning something for our country. I am very grateful to the Gun For Glory setup, and specifically coach Neha Chavan, for their continued guidance and support in helping me excel in the sport I deeply love," stated Elavenil Valarivan as quoted by the Gun for Glory press release.

Reflecting on her new national record, she added, "For me, breaking the record was reflective of all the effort my coaches and I put in before the tournament. I approached the qualifications with the intent of performing to the best of my ability, and I am glad it turned out well."

Gagan Narang, a 2012 London Olympics bronze medalist and founder of Gun For Glory, commented on the team's performance.

"It is so heartwarming to see Indian athletes doing so well on the international stage. I have always wanted to give back to the sport that has given me so much. Seeing these young men and women doing so well internationally makes me proud and grateful to have the opportunity to help support the development of sporting youth in India," Gagan Narang said.

The next event of the ISSF World Cup 2025 for rifle and pistol shooters is scheduled to take place in Ningbo, China, in September.