The upcoming inaugural Shooting League of India (SLI) is generating plenty of interest as more than 400 athletes have already registered for the event, organisers National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) said on Wednesday. Shooters from India, Kazakhstan, Russia, Iran, Hungary, Croatia, Azerbaijan, United Kingdom, Australia, Grenada, Italy, Australia, Austria, Serbia, USA, Spain, Thailand, Germany, Czech Republic, Norway, San Marino and Romania have registered for the league and the number continues to grow. Expressing his excitement, NRAI President Shri Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo said, "We are truly delighted by the overwhelming response and the number of registrations we have received.

"It's a strong validation of our vision for the Shooting League of India. Our aim has always been to create a world-class platform that celebrates talent, promotes healthy competition, and inspires the next generation of shooters." The registration process is open till mid July.

The first season of the SLI will have a window between November 20 and December 2, 2025 and will feature mixed team events across pistol (10m, 25m), rifle (10m, 50m 3 positions), and shotgun (trap and skeet), as outlined by the NRAI technical committee.

A minimum of six teams will participate in the competition, divided into two pools during the league stage.

Players will be selected and grouped into four tiers -- elite champions, world elite, national champions, and junior and youth champions -- to ensure a competitive mix of experience and emerging talent.

