The talismanic Indian batter Virat Kohli is all set to make a return to Ranji Trophy, for the first time in over 12 years, this Thursday. Kohli, who last featured for Delhi in the domestic white-ball event in 2012, is a part of the Delhi team for the Ranji Trophy match against Railways. A couple of days before the start of the fixture, Kohli was spotted rubbing shoulders with his Delhi teammates in a practice session at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Kohli hit the ground in Kotla on Tuesday morning, as several videos and pictures surfaced on social media. He had already informed the Delhi and District State Association of his intent to train with the boys on Tuesday.

“Kohli informed head coach Sarandeep Singh about his willingness to train with the team. It will be a great experience for the Delhi players if they get to spend so much time with him,” a DDCA official told the Times of India on Monday.

Virat Kohli is playing a circle football game with the Delhi Ranji team pic.twitter.com/94Q5n0lNKg — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) January 28, 2025

Virat Kohli is here in the practice session with the Delhi team. pic.twitter.com/IJqhvFate8 — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) January 28, 2025

#RanjiTrophy



Virat Kohli training at the Arun Jaitley Stadium ahead of Delhi's Ranji match against Railways. 12 years since he last played. pic.twitter.com/pqAhLStTSA — Samreen Razzaqui (@SamreenRazz) January 28, 2025

KING KOHLI - THE LEADER OF THE PACK.



- Virat Kohli is Leading from the front with Delhi Ranji team in the practice session today. (PTI). pic.twitter.com/d0iNraFgnt — Tanuj Singh (@ImTanujSingh) January 28, 2025

It has also been reported that Kohli was given the offer of leading the Delhi team in the match against Railways but he declined. With Rishabh Pant not part of the fixture either, Ayush Badoni is set to continue leading the side.

“Pant has been playing first-class cricket since Duleep Trophy in September. He has played 12 first-class matches in the last three-and-a-half months. With the Champions Trophy around the corner, he has been advised rest in order to get ready for the white-ball season,” an official said.

Kohli was part of the team when he featured last in a domestic red-ball competition for Delhi, against Uttar Pradesh at Ghaziabad's Mohan Nagar in 2012.

"Obviously, it is a great experience for our junior players as they will get to share the dressing room with Virat. If you look at our team, only Navdeep Saini has played alongside Virat in the IPL and for India. In fact, none of the players in the team have played with Virat in the Ranji Trophy. They can learn a lot by watching him," DDCA secretary Ashok Sharma told PTI.

Asked about the security arrangements for the game, Sharma said, "We know Virat's presence raises the profile of the match. Normally, we have 10 to 12 private security personnel for a regular Ranji match, but we will definitely increase security so that Virat can train without any disturbance."

Despite the return of Kohli, the Delhi vs Railways match will remain free for spectators, with the DDCA also opening three stands at the Ambedkar Stadium End. Kohli didn't feature in Delhi's previous match due to neck sprain.