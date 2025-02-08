After BCCI diktat, several top stars are marking their presence in premier domestic cricket Ranji Trophy. However, their success rate has not been good. The latest name in the list in India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav. With India's T20 assignment against England over, Suryakumar Yadav joined the Mumbai ranks for the Ranji Trophy quarter-final against Haryana at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. However, his return was short-lived as he was clean bowled by Sumit Kumar at the score off just nine off five balls. He hit two fours before he perished.

Suryakumar Yadav had a poor outing in the India vs England T20Is scoring 2, 0, 14, 12, 0. Before that in the Vijay Hazare Trophy too his form was not good at all.

Ravichandran Ashwin was scathing in his assessment of Suryakumar Yadav and Sanju Samson due to their inconsistent show.

"There is a Tamil film called Thillu Millu, where Rajinikanth plays two different people, one with a moustache and one without a moustache. That is how it feels watching Sanju Samson and Suryakumar Yadav," Ashwin said, speaking on his YouTube channel 'Ash ki Baat'.

"Same ball, same field, same shot, same mistake, same dismissal. I can understand it happening in one or two games, but this is surprising. When you know a tactic is being used against you, it becomes your responsibility to find a new answer. It is very surprising from both players."

Meanwhile, talking about India's 2026 T20 World Cup plans, Suryakumar Yadav said that they want to play an aggressive brand of cricket.

"It's a collective effort. We've decided that we want to play a brand of cricket going forward, irrespective of what position we are in. In T20s, by the time you blink your eyes, the game is over. But everyone needs to have their own plan. But we have to be on the same page," he said recently.

"If you want to do something special, change the way how T20 cricket is played. I'm saying that again and again that these guys have made my job a lot easier. I'm hoping to get some runs as well."

The Mumbaikar also recalled the brilliant catch he took in the T20 World Cup final to dismiss South Africa's David Miller in the last over.

"As soon as the ball went in the air, I was like, let me try and at least push the ball inside the boundary rope. But to be in that moment, in that 15-20 second moment, I think that has completely changed my life. And it is actually one of the greatest moments of my life."