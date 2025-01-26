Star batter Rohit Sharma was seen giving a pep talk to his teammates after Mumbai set Jammu and Kashmir a target of 205 on Day 3 of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group A match on Saturday. The Indian team captain is not leading Mumbai, with full-time captain Ajinkya Rahane in charge. However, ahead of the start of the final innings at the Bandra Kurla Complex Ground, it was Rohit who was seen addressing the team during a huddle. A video of the same has gone viral on social media.

Rohit Sharma giving Pep Talk to Mumbai team ahead of defending 205 runs at BKC.



pic.twitter.com/FEmRJduafX — Rohan (@rohann__18) January 25, 2025

Rohit failed in both innings of the match, managing scores of three and 28, respectively.

J&K secured an 84-run lead in the first innings in reply to Mumbai's 120. J-K scored 206 in their first innings, with Shubham Khajuria (53 in 75 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) and Abid Mushtaq (44 in 37 balls, with six fours and two sixes) playing standout knocks.

Mohit Avasthi (5/52) was the top bowler for Mumbai, with Shardul and Shams Mulani getting two scalps.

In their second innings, Rohit (28 in 35 balls, with two fours and three sixes) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (26 in 51 balls, with four boundaries) started with a fine 54-run partnership but were soon reduced to 101/7 with skipper Ajinkya Rahane (16), Shreyas Iyer (17) and Shivam Dube (0) continuing their flop show.

However, Shardul, who had scored a valiant 51 in the first innings, went a step ahead, scoring 113* in 119 balls, with 17 fours and stitching a massive 173-run partnership with Tanush Kotian (58* in 119 balls, with six fours) to take Mumbai to 274/7, with a lead of 188 runs in their hand.

Chasing 205, J&K were 85/1 at Lunch on Day 3. Shubham Khajuriya and Vivrant Sharma were batting on 28 and 27 respectively.

Advertisement

For Mumbai, Avasthi was the lone wicket-taker, having got the wicket of Yawer Hassan (24).