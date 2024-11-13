Arjun Tendulkar, son of legendary India batter Sachin Tendulkar, has put Goa in a commanding positions against Arunachal Pradesh in their Ranji Trophy plate match on Wednesday. Arjun picked his maiden five-wicket haul in First Class cricket as Arunachal Pradesh were bowled out for 84 on Day 1 by Goa. He returned figures of 5/25, dismissing Neelam Obi, Nabam Hachang, Chinmay Patil, Jay Bhavsar and Moji Ete. The 25-year-old was ably supported by Mohit Redkar (3/15) and Keith Pinto (2/31) as Arunachal Pradesh's innings folded in 30.3 overs.

Tendulkar got the ball rolling with the wicket of Hachang (0) in the second over of the match. He was on a hattrick after dismissing Obi and Bhavsar off consecutive deliveries in the 12th over.

Patil and Ete were his final two scalps before Redkar and Pinto joined the party and cleaned Arunachal's tail.

Arjun's exploits comes after Mumbai Indians (MI) decided not to retain him for IPL 2025.

In all likelyhood, Arjun will be part of the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Arjun warmed up for the undergoing first-class season with a match-winning nine-wicket haul in Goa's innings and 189-run victory over hosts Karnataka in the Dr (Capt) K Thimmappiah Memorial Tournament, which is also known as KSCA Invitational, a pre-season meet for state teams.

KSCA XI comprised mostly their U-19 and U-23 players with only two established names -- Nikin Jose and glovesman Sharath Srinivas -- in the playing XI.

The legendary Sachin Tendulkar's son had a match haul of 9 for 87 in 26.3 overs across two innings. In the first innings, Karnataka folded for 103 in 36.5 overs with Tendulkar junior taking 5/41 in 13 overs.

In reply, Goa posted a solid 413 as Abhinav Tejrana (109) scored a hundred and Manthan Khutkar contributed 69.

In the second innings, KSCA XI were a shade better, being shot out for 121 in 30.4 overs with Arjun grabbing 4 for 46 in 13.3 overs.

