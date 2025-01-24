A huge controversy erupted during Day 2 of the ongoing Ranji Trophy fixture featuring Mumbai and Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. Notably, Mumbai batter Shreyas Iyer was given not out despite an apparent edge through to the keeper. The incident happened on the second ball of the 19th over of Mumbai's innings at the Bandra Kurla Complex Cricket Ground. Iyer tried to drive pacer Umar Nazir through covers, but he mistimed his shot and the ball went straight to the keeper Kanhaiya Wadhawan. However, there was a huge noise as the ball went past Iyer's bat. Nazir and Wadhawan went up in unison, celebrating even before umpire raised his finger.

Since this is a group game, the Jammu and Kashmir team was unable to take DRS. The bowling team was in complete disbelief as there was a huge sound as the ball past the bat, and the same was confirmed in the replays. As a result, the decision certainly raised a few eyebrows.

However, Iyer was dismissed 11 balls later by Auqib Nabi. His dismissal left Mumbai at 86-4, and Shivam Dube went four balls later to reduce them to 86-5 at lunch, with the scores level.

Iyer, who is a member of India's squad for the Champions Trophy, had made a 7-ball 11 during his brief stay in the first essay.

As the specialist batters fell for the second time in the game, India veteran Shardul Thakur followed up his first-innings 51 with another dogged half-century in the second innings which dragged Mumbai back from the brink, in the company of another India hopeful Tanush Kotian.

Mumbai were bowled out for just 120 runs in the first innings, while Jammu and Kashmir responded with a 206, gaining a lead of 86.

