India's star batter Virat Kohli is all set to make his domestic comeback after a long gap of over 12 years. The 36-year-old's last appearance came in the Ranji Trophy back in November 2012 against Uttar Pradesh. It will be Delhi's game against Railways from January 30 onwards this year that will see the right-handed batter playing in domestic cricket again. He will feature under the captaincy of a young Ayush Badoni at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Keeping the interest of the fans in mind, the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) has made the entry free for fans, however, it has asked the visiting spectators to get there with their Aadhaar card and its photocopy.

"The Gautam Gambhir Stand will be open for the spectators. The fans can enter from Gate No 16 and 17. Gate No 6 will also be open for the DDCA members and guests. We are expecting a 10,000 crowd for the first day," DDCA secretary Ashok Kumar Sharma told The Indian Express.

"It's a free entry. The fans just need to bring their original copy of their Aadhaar card and its photocopy as well. The arrangements for the fans has been made. It will be like any international or an IPL match," he added.

Kohli wouldn't mind getting a big one before the Champions Trophy which actually solves his purpose of playing this particular game.

While the BCCI has made it mandatory for all players to turn up in Ranji Trophy, the result of this particular game will have no bearing on whether Kohli will be picked in the Indian team after the Champions Trophy.

Kohli's magnetic presence has not only lifted the profile of Ranji Trophy but also the Delhi team's sagging spirits as it eyes a winning end to an otherwise listless campaign in the final group D game against Railways starting on Thursday.

Interestingly, Railways (17 points from six games) have more than a fair shot at making the knock-out stages if they beat Delhi with bonus points and take their tally to 24.

Delhi (14 from six games) only have mathematical impossibility to rely upon but the 10,000 odd crowd expected to watch isn't bothered about the results.

Tamil Nadu (25 points from six games), Chandigarh (19 from six games) and Saurashtra (18 from six games) are in a better position compared to these two teams in terms of probability of qualification.

(With PTI Inputs)