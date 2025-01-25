The return of senior India stars to the Ranji Trophy circuit drew in a lot of fan following, and it was evident with a sizeable crowd present at Mumbai's BKC Ground, as the likes of Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal played. For Rohit Sharma, it was a return to domestic cricket after nearly 10 years, but it did not go to plan, as Mumbai lost to underdogs Jammu and Kashmir. However, just how much pull Rohit alone brings to a game was evident when a fan invaded the pitch to try and meet him.

On Day 3 of the four-day game between Mumbai and Jammu and Kashmir, a fan invaded the playing field and ran towards Rohit Sharma, who was fielding near mid-on.

Rohit seemed to interact briefly with the fan, while onrushing security attempted to escort him off the ground. Eventually, the fan was taken away by security.

While such incidents may be momentary and light-hearted, they also pose the threat of being dangerous for the players.

Video: Fan invades pitch to meet Rohit Sharma

A fan entered the ground to meet Indian Captain Rohit Sharma. [: Nisarg Naik] pic.twitter.com/7ER6gNo6T6 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 25, 2025

Rohit Sharma's Ranji comeback unsuccessful

Rohit Sharma scored 3 and 28 respectively in two innings as Mumbai slumped to a five-wicket defeat against Jammu and Kashmir.

Yashasvi Jaiswal did not fare well either, scoring 4 and 26.

Mumbai suffered a top-order collapse in both innings, with the first innings downfall being particularly embarrassing. Despite a star-studded batting lineup, featuring Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer and Shivam Dube as well, Mumbai were left tottering at 47/7 in the first innings.

In the second innings, they did not do much better, losing their seventh wicket for 107.

On both occasions, it was Shardul Thakur and Tanush Kotian who rescued Mumbai. Thakur slammed a fifty in the first innings, and then registered a superb century (119) in the second. Unfortunately for him, his efforts went in vain.

Mumbai will play their final Ranji Trophy group game from January 30, against Railways.