A funny interaction between India's Paralympic gold medallist Navdeep Singh and Bollywood star Rajpal Yadav has taken social media by storm. The viral clip is from Indian comedian Kapil Sharma's 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'. In the surfaced video, Rajpal praised Navdeep by having a look at his gold medal and said, "Hum aapke upar film banayenge (We will make a film on you)." To this Navdeep, who is four feet four inches tall, quickly replied, "Thoda sa hi fark hai sir, zyada difference hota sath khel rahe hote (We have only slight difference in our heights. Had it been similar, we both would have been playing together for India)." The response from the Paris champions left everyone in splits.

Competing in the men's javelin throw F41 category, India's Navdeep Singh clinched the gold medal at the Paris Paralympic Games, held in August-September this year. Once taunted for his condition (Dwarfism), Navdeep earned India its first-ever Paralympics medal in the F41 men's javelin throw category.

Back home after his heroics in Paris, Navdeep emerged as a celebrated figure, with even Prime Minister Narendra Modi singing his praises. In an interview, however, Navdeep shared a heartbreaking tale when asked about the motivation behind his performances.

Navdeep revealed that he was asked to commit suicide as he would not be able to do anything in life, because of his condition.

Navdeep also paid tribute to his father who stood by him at every step, and motivated him to do well in life despite the challenges that he encountered.