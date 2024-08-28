Much like the Olympics, the Paris Paralympics 2024 opening ceremony won't be held inside a single stadium. Instead, France's Place de la Concorde - one of its popular public plazas - and the Champs-Elysees avenue alongside it, will host the 4,400-odd athletes set to take part. With France hosting the Paralympic Games for the first time, French artistic director Thomas Jolly has promised a ceremony of spectacular performances. Javelin thrower Sumit Antil and shot putter Bhagyashree Jadhav will be India's flag-bearers during the opening ceremony.

When will the Paris Paralympics 2024 Opening Ceremony take place?

The Paris Paralympics 2024 Opening Ceremony will take place on August 28, 2024 (IST).

Where will the Paris Paralympics 2024 Opening Ceremony be held?

The Paris Paralympics 2024 Opening Ceremony will be held at the Place de la Concorde and Champs-Elysees, Paris.

What time will the Paris Paralympics 2024 Opening Ceremony start?

The Paris Paralympics 2024 Opening Ceremony will start at 11:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Paris Paralympics 2024 Opening Ceremony?

The Paris Paralympics 2024 Opening Ceremony will be live telecast on the Sports18 network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Paris Paralympics 2024 Opening Ceremony?

The Paris Paralympics 2024 Opening Ceremony will be live streamed on the JioCinema app.

