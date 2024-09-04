Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 7, Live Updates: After taking their tally to a total of 20 medals, the Indian athletes will aim for more on Day 7 of the ongoing Paris Paralympics. Tokyo Paralympics silver medalist Bhavina Patel will be in action in table tennis. In men's shot put, Mohd Yasser, Rohit Kumar and Sachin Sarjerao Khilari in action. In Powerlifting, all eyes will be on Parmjeet Kumar (men's 49kg) and Sakina Khatun (women's 45kg). In archery Men's recurve (pre-quarterfinal), Harvinder Singh will face Tseng Lung-hui (Taiwan). (Medals Tally)

