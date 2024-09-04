Story ProgressBack to home
Paris Paralympics 2024, September 4 Live Updates: India's Day Begins With Cycling, 20 Medals Already In Bag
Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 7, Live Updates: After taking their tally to a total of 20 medals, the Indian athletes will aim for more on Day 7 of the ongoing Paris Paralympics.
Paris 2024 Paralympics Day 7 Live Updates
Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 7, Live Updates: After taking their tally to a total of 20 medals, the Indian athletes will aim for more on Day 7 of the ongoing Paris Paralympics. Tokyo Paralympics silver medalist Bhavina Patel will be in action in table tennis. In men's shot put, Mohd Yasser, Rohit Kumar and Sachin Sarjerao Khilari in action. In Powerlifting, all eyes will be on Parmjeet Kumar (men's 49kg) and Sakina Khatun (women's 45kg). In archery Men's recurve (pre-quarterfinal), Harvinder Singh will face Tseng Lung-hui (Taiwan). (Medals Tally)
Here are the Live Updates of Paris 2024 Paralympic Games Day 7:
Get alerts for live updates
Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings.
Topics mentioned in this article
Bhavina Patel Table Tennis Paralympic Games 2024 India Live Blogs
Get the Latest Cricket Updates, Check Out Paralympics 2024 Medals Tally, Schedule, Results and News Updates at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or Ios.