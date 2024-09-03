Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 6, Live Updates: The fifth day of the ongoing Paris Paralympics turned out to be a memorable one for the India n contingent as it clinched a whopping total of seven medals. High on momentum, India will eye more medals on Day 6, in order to take their tally ahead. Star shooter Avani Lekhara, who has already won a gold medal, will be in action again women's 50m rifle 3 position. In athletics, Mariyappan Thangavelu, Shailesh Kumar, Sharad Kumar will be in action in men's high jump. Ajeet Singh, Rinku, Sundar Singh Gurjar will eye medals in F46 javelin throw Final. (Medals Tally)

Here are the Live Updates of Paris 2024 Paralympic Games Day 6 (September 3):