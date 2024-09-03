Story ProgressBack to home
Paris Paralympics 2024, September 3, Live Updates: Shooter Avani Lekhara Looks To Add To India's Tally
Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 6, Live Updates: Star shooter Avani Lekhara, who has already won a gold medal, will be in action again women's 50m rifle 3 position.
Paris 2024 Paralympics Day 6 Live Updates© X (Twitter)
Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 6, Live Updates: The fifth day of the ongoing Paris Paralympics turned out to be a memorable one for the India n contingent as it clinched a whopping total of seven medals. High on momentum, India will eye more medals on Day 6, in order to take their tally ahead. Star shooter Avani Lekhara, who has already won a gold medal, will be in action again women's 50m rifle 3 position. In athletics, Mariyappan Thangavelu, Shailesh Kumar, Sharad Kumar will be in action in men's high jump. Ajeet Singh, Rinku, Sundar Singh Gurjar will eye medals in F46 javelin throw Final. (Medals Tally)
Here are the Live Updates of Paris 2024 Paralympic Games Day 6 (September 3):
- 12:16 (IST)Paris Paralympics 2024 Live: Avani Eyes Another Historic FeatAvani Lekhara earlier made history for India as she secured her second gold medal at the Paris 2024 Paralympics. She achieved this feat by successfully defending her women's 10m air rifle crown in the shooting standing SH1 event. Lekhara is the only Indian woman to win two gold medals (in two different events) in the history of the Paralympic Games.Can she bag another medal in the Paris Paralympics?
- 12:11 (IST)Paris Paralympics Live: Shooter Avani Lekhara To Begins Day 6 For IndiaHello and welcome to our live coverage of the Day 6 of the Paris Paralympics 2024. The 5th day of the competition for India was a glorious one, with the country earning medals in 8 different events. Shooter Avani Lekhara would begin India's events on Tuesday, alongside compatriot Mona Agarwal in Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1 qualifier.
