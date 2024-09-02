Paris 2024 Paralympics, September 2 Day 5, Live Updates: Shooters Begin Possible 'Golden Monday' For India
Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 5, Live Updates: Day 5 of the ongoing Paris Paralympics 2024 will be a crucial one for the Indian contingent as they will aim to add more medals to the tally. Badminton stars Suhas Yathiraj, Nitesh Kumar and Thulasimathi Murugesan will be competing in their respective gold medal matches. Shooters Nihal Singh and Amir Ahmad Bhat will be in action in P3 - mixed 25m pistol SH1 qualification precision. Star archer Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar will be taking part in the mixed team compound open quarterfinals. Later in the day, Sumit Antil will be is action in the men's javelin throw event. (Medals Tally)
- 12:11 (IST)Paris Paralympics Live: Silver Medal Winner Nishad Kumar Greeted By PM ModiPrime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Nishad Kumar for winning the silver medal in the men's high jump T47 event at the Paris Paralympics.
Nishad, who also finished second in Tokyo three years ago, achieved his season-best performance with a leap of 2.04 meters, earning him the silver.
PM Modi took to his official X handle and hailed Nishad for his "remarkable achievement" at the ongoing Paralympics.
"Congrats to @nishad_hj for his remarkable achievement in winning a Silver medal in the Men's High Jump T47 event at the #Paralympics2024! He has shown us all that with passion and determination, everything is possible. India is elated," PM Modi wrote on X.
- 11:56 (IST)Paris Paralympics Live: Will This Be A 'Golden Day' For IndiaHello and welcome to our live coverage of the Day 5 of Paris Paralympics. It could truly be a Golden Monday for the Indian contingent, with as many as three shuttlers competing in gold medal match. Nitesh Kumar, Thulasimathi Murugesa and Suhas Yathiraj will be in action, hoping to claim the top podium spot.