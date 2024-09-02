Paris Paralympics Live: Silver Medal Winner Nishad Kumar Greeted By PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Nishad Kumar for winning the silver medal in the men's high jump T47 event at the Paris Paralympics.

Nishad, who also finished second in Tokyo three years ago, achieved his season-best performance with a leap of 2.04 meters, earning him the silver.

PM Modi took to his official X handle and hailed Nishad for his "remarkable achievement" at the ongoing Paralympics.

"Congrats to @nishad_hj for his remarkable achievement in winning a Silver medal in the Men's High Jump T47 event at the #Paralympics2024! He has shown us all that with passion and determination, everything is possible. India is elated," PM Modi wrote on X.