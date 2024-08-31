Story ProgressBack to home
Paralympics 2024, Day 3 LIVE Updates: India Eye Medals In Archery, Badminton, Shooting
Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, August 31 LIVE Updates: After clinching four medals on the second day, the Indian contingent will be eyeing more glory on Day 3 of the ongoing Paris Paralympics 2024.
Paris 2024 Paralympics, Day 3 LIVE Updates© AFP
Paris Paralympics 2024, Day 3 Live Updates: After clinching four medals on the second day, the Indian contingent will be eyeing more glory on Day 3 of the ongoing Paris Paralympics 2024. During the day, Indian archer Sheetal Devi will be in action among the other stars from the nation on the day. The armless archer finished second in the women's individual compound open ranking round with a stunning performance to directly make a round of 16 entry on Thursday. Apart from her, shooter Swaroop Mahavir Unhalkar will be in action in the R1 Men's 10m Air Rifle SH1 Standing (Qualification) round. (Medals Tally)
Here are the Live Updates of Paris 2024 Paralympic Games Day 3 (August 31):
- 11:34 (IST)Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 3, Live Updates: Sheetal Devi eyes medalPara archers Sheetal Devi and Sarita will also be in action on the third day. Both the archers will be eyeing medals for India. Here's the detailed schedule of India's archery event on Day 3.Para Archery7 PM: Sarita vs Eleonora Sarti (Italy) in Women’s Individual Compound Open 1/8 Elimination8:59 PM: Sheetal Devi vs Mariana Zuniga (Chile) in Women’s Individual Compound Open 1/8 Elimination9.33 PM: Sarita in Women’s Individual Compound Open Quarter-Finals (If Qualified)10.07 PM: Sheetal Devi vs Mariana Zuniga (Chile) in Women’s Individual Compound Open Quarter-Finals (If Qualified)10:24 PM: Para archery – Subject to Qualification — Women’s Individual Compound Open (Semifinals)11:13 PM: Para archery – Subject to Qualification — Women’s Individual Compound Open (Bronze Medal Match)11:30 PM: Para archery – Subject to Qualification — Women’s Individual Compound Open (Finals)
- 11:30 (IST)Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 3, Live Updates: India's Day 3 scheduleNumerous events will be taking place on Day 3 of the Paris Paralympics 2024 and India will be aiming to add more medals to their tally after winning four on the second day. Here's the detailed schedule of India's events on the third day.
- 11:27 (IST)Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 3, Live Updates: Nitesh Kumar to be in actionAfter from Mandeep Kaur, para shuttler Nitesh Kumar will also be in action for India on Day 3 of the ongoing Paralympics 2024. Nitesh will b squaring off against Thailand's Mongkhon Bunsun in Men’s Singles SL3 Group Play Stage.
- 11:24 (IST)Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 3, Live Updates: Para shuttler Mandeep Kaur to be in actionOn Day 3 of the ongoing Paralympics 2024, India will begin it's campaign with badminton. In the opening game at 12 PM (IST), para shuttler Mandeep Kaur will be in action against Australia's Celine Aurelie in Women’s Singles SL3 Group Play Stage.
