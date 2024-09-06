Paralympics 2024 LIVE Updates: Indian athlete and reigning world champion Simran advanced to the semi-final of the Women's 200m T12 event at Paris Paralympics. Simran, accompanied by his guide Abhay Singh, topped her heat with a timing of 25.41s. In athletics, Dipesh Kumar is competing in the Men's Javelin Throw F54 Final. Later in the day, Tokyo Paralympics silver medallist Praveen Kumar will take the field in Men's High Jump F64 Final. Earlier today, Canoeist Yash Kumar and Prachi Yadav failed to make it to the final after finishing 6th and 4th in their respective heats. (Medals Tally)

Here are the Live Updates of Paris 2024 Paralympic Games Day 9: