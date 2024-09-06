Story ProgressBack to home
Paralympics 2024 LIVE Day 9: Dipesh Kumar's Javelin F54 Final Starts; Simran Into 200m SF
Paris 2024 Paralympics Games LIVE Updates: Indian athlete and reigning world champion Simran advanced to the semi-final of the Women's 200m T12 event at Paris Paralympics.
Paris 2024 Paralympics Day 9 LIVE© X (Twitter)
Paralympics 2024 LIVE Updates: Indian athlete and reigning world champion Simran advanced to the semi-final of the Women's 200m T12 event at Paris Paralympics. Simran, accompanied by his guide Abhay Singh, topped her heat with a timing of 25.41s. In athletics, Dipesh Kumar is competing in the Men's Javelin Throw F54 Final. Later in the day, Tokyo Paralympics silver medallist Praveen Kumar will take the field in Men's High Jump F64 Final. Earlier today, Canoeist Yash Kumar and Prachi Yadav failed to make it to the final after finishing 6th and 4th in their respective heats. (Medals Tally)
Here are the Live Updates of Paris 2024 Paralympic Games Day 9:
Get alerts for live updates
Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings.
- 13:54 (IST)Paris Paralympics 2024 Live, Javelin: Dipesh in action soon!The Men's Javelin Throw - F54 Final will start soon. India Dipesh Kumar will be in action in it. He is currently ranked 5th in the world. However, he will have to better his personal best (27.90) in order to have any hopes of finishing on the podium.
- 13:11 (IST)
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest Cricket Updates, Check Out Paralympics 2024 Medals Tally, Schedule, Results and News Updates at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or Ios.