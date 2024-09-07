Paralympics 2024 September 7 LIVE Updates: Sitting in 17th spot in the Paralympics medal tally - with 6 golds and 27 total medals - India will make their final push to hit the 30-medal mark in the final two days of the Paralympic Games. India's best chance for medals comes in athletics, as world champion Simran participates in the Women's 200m T12 Final, Dilip Gavit in the Men's 400m T47 Final and Navdeep in the Men's Javelin Throw F41 Final. Earlier in the day, para cycling, para canoe-kayak and para swimming events take centre stage. (Live Medal Tally)

Here are the LIVE Updates of Paris 2024 Paralympic Games Day 10: