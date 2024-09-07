Paralympics 2024 September 7 LIVE Updates: Sitting in 17th spot in the Paralympics medal tally - with 6 golds and 27 total medals - India will make their final push to hit the 30-medal mark in the final two days of the Paralympic Games. India's best chance for medals comes in athletics, as world champion Simran participates in the Women's 200m T12 Final, Dilip Gavit in the Men's 400m T47 Final and Navdeep in the Men's Javelin Throw F41 Final. Earlier in the day, para cycling, para canoe-kayak and para swimming events take centre stage. (Live Medal Tally)
Here are the LIVE Updates of Paris 2024 Paralympic Games Day 10:
12:51 (IST)
Paris 2024 Paralympics LIVE: Ten minutes to go!
We are 10 minutes away from the start of India's first medal event of Day 10. It will be Arshad Shaik in action in the men's C1-C3 para cycling road race event.
Para cycling, canoe and swimming events will come thick and fast in the next couple of hours. Arshad Shaik and Jyoti Gaderiya will be the first two athletes today, in the Men's and Women's C1-C3 para cycling road race respectively.