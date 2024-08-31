India's schedule at Paris Paralympics 2024, August 31: After a memorable Friday at the ongoing Para Games, India would hope to continue the run on Saturday as well. Indian archer Sheetal Devi will be in action among the other stars from the nation on the day. The armless archer finished second in the women's individual compound open ranking round with a stunning performance to directly make a round of 16 entry on Thursday, raising the country's hopes for another podium finish. (Paris Paralympics 2024 medals tally)

12:00 PM: Para badminton - Mandeep Kaur vs Celine Aureline Vinot (Australia) - Women's Singles SL3 Group B (Group Stage)

1:00 PM: Para shooting - Swaroop Mahavir Unhalkar - R1 Men's 10m Air Rifle SH1 Standing (Qualification)

1:20 PM: Para badminton - Nitish Kumar vs Mongkhon Bunsun (Thailand) - Men's Singles SL3 Group A (Group Stage)

1:30 PM: Para cycling - Jyoti Gaderiya - Women's 500m Time Trial C1-C3 (Qualification)

1:49 PM: Para cycling - Arshad Shaik - Men's 1000m Time Trial C1-C3 (Qualification)

2:00 PM: Para badminton - Manoj Sarkar vs Ynag Jianyuan (China) - Men's Singles SL3 Group A (Group Stage)

2:40 PM: Para rowing - Anita/Narayana - PR 3 Mixed Doubles Sculls (Repechage)

2:40 PM: Para badminton - Sukant Kadam vs Siripong Teamarrom (Thailand) - Men's Singles SL4 Group B (Group Stage)

3:20 PM: Para badminton - Tarun Dhillon vs Lucas Mazur (France) - Men's Singles SL4 Group D (Group Stage)

3:30 PM: Para shooting - Rubina Francis - P2 Women's 10m Air Pistol SH1 (Qualification)

3:45 PM: Para shooting - Subject to Qualification - R1 Men's 10m Air Rifle SH1 Standing (Finals)

4:00 PM: Para badminton - Manisha Ramadas vs Yang Qiu Xia (China) - Women's Singles SU5 Group C (Group Stage)

5:05 PM: Para cycling - Subject to Qualification - Women's 500m Time Trial C1-C3 (Finals)

5:32 PM: Para cycling - Subject to Qualification - Men's 1000m Time Trial C1-C3 (Finals)

6:15 PM: Para shooting - Subject to Qualification - P2 Women's 10m Air Pistol SH1 (Finals)

7.00 PM: Para archery - Sarita vs Eleonara Sarti (Italy) - Women's Individual Compound Open (Round of 16)

8:59 PM: Para archery - Sheetal Devi vs Mariana Zuniga (Chile) - Women's Individual Compound Open (Round of 16)

9:16 PM: Para archery - Subject to Qualification - Women's Individual Compound Open (Quarterfinals)

10:24 PM: Para archery - Subject to Qualification - Women's Individual Compound Open (Semifinals)

10:30 PM: Para athletics - Parveen Kumar - Men's Javelin F57 (Finals)

11:13 PM: Para archery - Subject to Qualification - Women's Individual Compound Open (Bronze Medal Match)

11:30 PM: Para archery - Subject to Qualification - Women's Individual Compound Open (Finals)