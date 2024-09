India's challenge in women's singles table tennis at the Paralympics ended here on Wednesday after Tokyo edition's silver-medallist Bhavinaben Patel lost to China's Ying Zhou 3-1 in the class 4 quarterfinal. Bhavinaben, who became India's first-ever medal winner in the sport with her silver in the Tokyo Paralympics, fought hard in the first two games and even won the third but eventually lost to her Chinese rival 12-14, 9-11, 11-8, 6-11. Earlier, the other women's singles player in class 3, Sonalben Patel lost to Croatia's Andela Muzinic Vincetic in the round of 16.

In women's doubles, the Indian pair of Bhavinaben and Sonalben had missed out on securing a medal when they lost to the Korean combination of Young A Jung and Sunghye Moon in the quarterfinal stage.

Bhavinaben was diagnosed with polio when she was one-year old.

She competes in class 4 which is meant for wheel-chair athletes with functional arms and hands.

