The New York Yankees have agreed to sign left-handed pitcher Max Fried to an eight-year, $218 million dollar contract -- the largest ever for a left-handed hurler, MLB.com reported Tuesday. The reported deal would be the fourth-largest for any pitcher, a list led by the Los Angeles Dodgers' 10-year, $700 million contract with Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani. Fried would join right-hander Gerrit Cole in a formidable Yankees rotation. He had an 11-10 record with the Atlanta Braves last season with a 3.25 earned run average in 29 starts.

Fried gave up 146 hits and 57 walks with 166 strikeouts for the Braves and tied the Major League Baseball lead with two complete games.

The Yankees' reported signing of Fried comes after the club missed out on Dominican superstar Juan Soto, who entered free agency after playing for the Yankees last year but is reportedly headed to the New York Mets on a record-breaking 15-year, $765 million deal.

