On Camera, England Rugby Fan Does A 1.5-km Naked Beach Run In Cape Town After Losing Bet

Updated: 04 November 2019 13:05 IST

South Africa overran England 32-12 to claim the Rugby World Cup, to the dismay of the English fans who were on a high after beating the All Blacks in the semis.

Rugby World Cup: England fans were left shell-shocked after their team was demolished in the final. © AFP

England rugby fans were left shell-shocked after their team were stunned 12-32 by a rampant South Africa in the Rugby World Cup final on Saturday. Hopes of a Rugby World Cup triumph were high among the English fans after their team beat the mighty All Blacks in the semi-final. However, it wasn't to be as the Springboks ran riot in Yokohama with a brutally effective forward display to win their third World Cup. With England being the pre-match favourites, many would have bet on an English victory. One such fan, who bet on England beating South Africa, in the final stayed true to his word by doing the unthinkable.

Former India mental conditioning coach, Paddy Upton took to Twitter and posted a video of his "good mate" -- an England rugby team supporter -- running naked for 1.5 kilometres on a beach in Cape Town after he had lost a bet.

Victory ensured the Springboks made it three wins from three Rugby World Cup final appearances -- after missing the first two editions because of apartheid -- and maintained their record of being crowned champions at 12-year intervals following their 1995 and 2007 triumphs.

Saturday's win also saw South Africa become the first team to win a World Cup having lost in pool play, after their opening defeat by reigning champions New Zealand.

For England, four years on from the humiliation of their first-round exit on home soil in 2015, it was a match too far after their quarter-final and semi-final wins over Australia and New Zealand.

A third defeat in four finals for England was also their second by South Africa, who defeated them 15-6 in the 2007 showpiece.

(With AFP inputs)

Highlights
  • England rugby fans were left shell-shocked after final loss
  • One fan ran naked on a Cape Town beach after losing a bet
  • South Africa thrashed England 32-12 in the Rugby World Cup final
