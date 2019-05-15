 
MS Dhoni Suggested Rs 10,000 Fine And No Player Was Late Ever Again, Reveals Paddy Upton

Updated: 15 May 2019 22:32 IST
Paddy Upton revealed MS Dhoni had come up with a unique idea to ensure that his teammates were not late for any team meetings and training.

MS Dhoni led India to their second World Cup title triumph in 2011. © Twitter

MS Dhoni, who led the Indian cricket team to success at many occasions, built a foundation for an ideal dressing room in his initial days of captaincy, revealed former India mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton. According to Paddy Upton, former India captain MS Dhoni had come up with a unique idea to ensure that his teammates were not late for any team meetings and training. "When I joined the team, Anil Kumble was the captain of the Test team and MS Dhoni was the captain of the ODI team. We had a very self-governing process. So we said to the team 'is it important to be on time for the practice and team meetings?' Everyone said yes it is," Upton said during a media event in Kolkata.

"So we asked them if anyone is not on time is there anything one should give up? We discussed it amongst ourselves and the players, and eventually it was left to the captain to decide," he added.

Upton said that while Kumble concluded that every latecomer should be fined Rs 10,000, Dhoni suggested for an even bigger punishment and said that if a player was late, the rest of the side would pay up Rs 10,000 each.

"In the Test team, Anil Kumble said that the consequence would be a ten thousand rupees fine which the person who was late would have to pay. And then we had the same conversation with the one day team and there also MS (Dhoni) said that 'yes there should be a consequence. So if somebody is late, everybody will pay 10,000 rupees fine!' Nobody was ever late from the one day team again," Upton said.

Uptom also praised Dhoni for his calmness and said: "His real strength is his calmness and composure, regardless of the situation of the game. Being such a strong leader, using his level-headedness in tough situations, he gives the other players permission to remain calm and composed."

"That I think is the real strength that he has," he added.

(With IANS inputs)

Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Mahendra Singh Dhoni MS Dhoni Anil Kumble Cricket
Highlights
  • Dhoni led the Indian cricket team to success at many occasions
  • He built a foundation for an ideal dressing room
  • Upton said Dhoni suggested a big punishment for latecomers
