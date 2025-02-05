2025 Women's Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair has divorced her husband and fellow WWE superstar Andrade. Flair, whose real name is Ashley Elizabeth Fleihr, filed for divorce from WWE and AWE star Andrade Manuel Alfonso Andrade Oropeza in June 2024. The Jury signed off their divorce in October 2024. The reason for divorce is not disclosed as the court documents do not specify the reason for the divorce. Flair, who recently won the Women's Royal Rumble, has been making headlines about who she will be choosing as her opponent at Wrestlemania 41.

What could be the reason that led to Flair and Andrade's divorce?

It remains unknown why Charlotte Flair filed for divorce. While no official statement is given by Charlotte and Andrade, there have been multiple speculations that infidelity may have played a role in the breakdown of their marriage, others suggest

Andrade was Charlotte's third husband, the WWE star was first married to Riki Johnson from 2010 to 2013, then she married Thom Latimer in 2013 before divorcing in 2015. Charlotte and Andrade began dating in 2019 and had a lavish wedding in Mexico in 2022.

When Charlotte and Andrade were married, they never showed signs of distrust. Moreover, she shared some pics on her instagram of their vacation in Paris where they looked happy. But that was the last post they shared on their instagram pages.

This news of divorce was followed by Charlotte Flair's win at the Royal Rumble. Charlotte defeated 29 other competitors after her long awaited return to secure herself a world title shot at Wrestlemania 41. She made history after becoming the first woman to win Royal Rumble twice. She is set to choose her opponent for Wrestlemania 41.