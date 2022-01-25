India's Olympic gold medal-winning athlete Neeraj Chopra has been honoured with Param Vishisht Seva Medal. "Tokyo Olympics Gold medalist Subedar Neeraj Chopra of 4 Rajputana Rifles awarded the Param Vishisht Seva Medal on Republic Day," tweeted news agency ANI on Tuesday.

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra won gold at the Tokyo Olympics last year. It was India's second individual gold at the Games after Abhinav Bindra's efforts in Beijing in 2008. Neeraj was honoured with the country's highest sporting honour, the Major Dhyanchand Khel Ratna Award, last year.