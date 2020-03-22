 
Watch: This Is How The Indian Sports Fraternity Saluted COVID-19 Fighters

Updated: 22 March 2020 20:29 IST
हिंदी में पढ़ें

India's women hockey team players positioned themselves on different floors of the building and clapped in tandem.

PM Narendra Modi had urged the Indians to observe 'Janta Curfew' on Sunday. © Twitter

India's sports fraternity joined the nation on Sunday to salute the essential services providers engaged in fight against COVID-19, by clapping for them or sharing messages and videos of gratitude on social media. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged the Indians to observe 'Janta Curfew' and express gratitude towards the health-care workers and other basic service providers, and his appeal received an overwhelming response from the citizens on Sunday evening. Indian men's hockey team coach Sjoerd Marijne posted a video of all the players clapping at their training centre in Bengaluru.

Wearing the team's jersey, the players positioned themselves on different floors of the building and clapped in tandem.

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag took to Twitter to share his gratitude. "A big Salute to all the warriors who are working tirelessly. May this pass soon and may there be peace, peace and peace. Om Shanti Shantih," he tweeted.

Wrestling superstar Bajrang Punia also posted a video, showing a lot of people beating the plates, in solidarity with the medicos and all those who provide essential services.

"I thank all the health-care workers and all the people in the frontline fighting COVID-19. You are the real heroes I salute you," Bajrang tweeted.

Former India captain and coach Anil Kumble took to Twitter to express his gratitude. "Thank you to all the heroes who are helping us in fighting COVID-19. Let us stay strong and continue our fight," he tweeted.

The Olympic-bound athletes such as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu and sprinter Hima Das also joined the people of the country in the appreciation act as they were also seen clapping from the SAI centre in Patiala.

Star woman wrestler Vinesh Phogat also posted a video of her mother beating a steel plate with a big spoon.

In another tweet, she posted, "Salute to all those who are working tirelessly. What a feeling to see India on a united front against this battle.!! "

Shooter Heena Sidhu also shared a video, shot from the balcony of her house, along with a tweet that read, "Here is the video from my balcony! What atmosphere!!

"Thankyou everyone for fighting back and our heartfelt appreciation to all those who are fighting this disease by putting their lives on the line."

Highlights
  • India's sports fraternity saluted the services providers amid coronavirus
  • PM Narendra Modi had urged the Indians to observe 'Janta Curfew'
  • India's women hockey team players were seen clapping at training centre
