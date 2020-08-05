The Beirut blast has shocked the sports fraternity like everyone else with many sportspersons taking to social media to express their condolences. India men's cricket team skipper Virat Kohli and badminton star PV Sindhu took to Twitter to express sympathies with the victims of the blast. "Heartbreaking and shocking. My thoughts and prayers are with the people of Lebanon," Kohli tweeted. PV Sindhu too was shocked and said, "BEIRUT. My prayers to all the people and families," on Twitter.

"When we were kids, we were told about Beirut. Always had this aura about it. Then it became a warzone. And now this. Nothing can prepare you for these visuals," tweeted commentator Harsha Bhogle.

Over 100 people were killed and nearly 4000 were injured in the explosion that sent shockwaves across the city. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres expressed his condolences to the victims. "The Secretary-General expresses his deepest condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to the people and Government of Lebanon, following the horrific explosions in Beirut," read a statement from a UN spokesperson.

"The United Nations remains committed to supporting Lebanon at this difficult time, and is actively assisting in the response to this incident."

The UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), a peacekeeping force deployed in the country, was also hit. One of the ships of Maritime Task Force, which was docked in the port area where the explosion occurred, was damaged. Some UNIFIL naval peacekeepers were injured. The injured have been transported to the nearest hospital, UNIFIL said.

"We are with the people and the Government of Lebanon during this difficult time and stand ready to help and provide any assistance and support," said UNIFIL Head of Mission and Force Commander Major General Del Col.

(With PTI inputs)