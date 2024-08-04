Story ProgressBack to home
Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Men's Singles Final Olympics 2024, Live Updates© AFP
Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Men's Singles Final Paris Olympics 2024, Live Updates: Novak Djokovic has taken a 1-0 lead against Carlos Alcaraz in the tennis men's singles final of Paris Olympics 2024. Top seed Djokovic, still seeking an elusive Olympic title to sit along his 24 Grand Slams, defeated Italy's Lorenzo Musetti 6-4, 6-2 in a tense semi-final. Alcaraz earlier became the youngest men's finalist since tennis returned to the Games in 1988 when he swept aside Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-1, 6-1. This match at Roland Garros is the pair's seventh meeting and follows on the heels of Alcaraz's recent victory against Djokovic in the Wimbledon final.
The match is expected to get underway from 5:30 PM.
Here are the Live Updates of tennis men's singles final of Paris Olympics 2024 between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz:
- 17:40 (IST)
- 17:15 (IST)Djokovic vs Alcaraz Final LIVE: An ode to Rafael NadalAlcaraz could've already won a gold by now, but his much-anticipated doubles combo with tennis great Rafa Nadal didn't quite go to plan. With two Olympic golds and 22 Grand Slams in his kitty, we may have seen Nadal for the final time in professional tennis.Let's hope not, but if so, what a career it has been.
- 17:12 (IST)Olympics, Nadal-Alcaraz Men's Doubles LIVE: Alcaraz aims gold on Olympic debutThis is Carlos Alcaraz's first Olympics, of course. It's remarkably easy to forget that Alcaraz is only 21 years old, given how incredibly composed and complete his game is. But he is going for gold on his maiden Olympics appearance.
- 17:11 (IST)Djokovic vs Alcaraz Final LIVE: Djokovic aims to complete trophy cabinetFor all of Djokovic's glory -- he is the record Grand Slam holder, don't forget, with 24 -- he has never managed to taste the ultimate success at the Olympics. Till date, he only has a bronze from Beijing 2008.He will leave with at least a silver today, but it's the gold he so dearly wishes for. Much like Lionel Messi yearned the World Cup to complete his cabinet, Djokovic must be yearning the Olympic gold.
- 17:03 (IST)Djokovic vs Alcaraz Final LIVE: Women's Doubles bronze medal match endsThe Women's Doubles bronze medal match at Paris 2024 has ended, and it is the Spanish pair of Cristina Bucsa and Sara Sorribes Tormo who have clinched bronze. Congratulations to them!It also means that we are now moments away from the Djokovic vs Alcaraz.
- 17:01 (IST)Djokovic vs Alcaraz Final LIVE: The backdropThis is the second major final in less than a month that Djokovic and Alcaraz. Just 25 days back, the two were squaring off in a Wimbledon final. On that occasion, Alcaraz clicnhed a dominant straight sets win over Djokovic to signal the emergence of a new king in town.Today, he could well and truly confirm the passing of the baton.
- 16:55 (IST)Djokovic vs Alcaraz Final LIVE: Match starts soonRight now, the women's doubles bronze medal match is nearing the end, at Court Philippe-Chatrier, after which Djokovic and Alcaraz will take centre stage.We, at NDTV Sports, will bring you the live coverage of the much-awaited clash.
